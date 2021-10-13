CHICAGO (CBS) — A 42-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from the Highland Lake over the weekend.
Examination from the Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed that Zeeshan Tabassum died from drowning.
Lake County Sheriff's Deputies said around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, they were dispatched to the lake located at 34481 N. Circle Drive, for a report of a man who went into the lake but did not resurface. The man was not wearing a life vest.
Multiple fire agencies arrived to search the lake for Tabassum. He was found and pulled from the water, unconscious, and transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Despite medical efforts he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.