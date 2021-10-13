CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns Wednesday.
Temperatures will be in the low 70s with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms later in the day and overnight.
There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for portions of Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana until 10 a.m.
Skies stay unsettled through the end of the week.
A sunny and seasonably cool weekend ahead.