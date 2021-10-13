DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms later in the day and overnight.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for portions of Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana until 10 a.m.

Skies stay unsettled through the end of the week.

A sunny and seasonably cool weekend ahead.

