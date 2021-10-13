DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers this afternoon will move out for a break early this evening.

A second round of rain arrives later tonight, especially closer to midnight.

The front will stall across our region tomorrow, keeping passing showers in the forecast the next 2 days. Clearing for the weekend.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS DEVELOP LATE. THUNDER CHANCE. LOW 63.
THURSDAY: 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 70.
FRIDAY: 50% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 65.

Mary Kay Kleist