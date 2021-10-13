CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers this afternoon will move out for a break early this evening.
A second round of rain arrives later tonight, especially closer to midnight.
The front will stall across our region tomorrow, keeping passing showers in the forecast the next 2 days. Clearing for the weekend.
TONIGHT: SHOWERS DEVELOP LATE. THUNDER CHANCE. LOW 63.
THURSDAY: 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 70.
FRIDAY: 50% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 65.