ELK GROVE VILLAGE (CBS) — A 63-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Elk Grove Village Wednesday morning.
At approximately 6:15 am, the woman was walking eastbound on Higgins Road., on the north side of the street, near Touhy Avenue, when a vehicle traveling westbound on Higgins Road hit her, police said.READ MORE: 5 Men Face Multiple Charges Including The Killing Of Chicago Rapper FBG Duck
The vehicle continued westbound on Higgins. At this time, the description of the vehicle is unknown but may have front end or passenger side damage.READ MORE: No Changes To Chicago Travel Advisory, 47 States Remain On The List
The woman was transported to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending family notification.MORE NEWS: Grandmother Says 14-Year-Old Student Shot Outside High School In Bronzeville Will Make 'Full Recovery'
The Elk Grove Village Police Department is asking that anyone with information related to the identity of the vehicle or driver to contact 847-357-4100.