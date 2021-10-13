DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Working For Chicago, Working For Chicago Stories

CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and helping you find job openings.

Thousands of positions are open for veterans in the Chicago area and you can learn about them at a job fair on Thursday.

READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot While Riding Bike In Gage Park

Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military are hosting the job fair at Soldier Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Pact Of Love: Separating Facts, Fiction In An Open Adoption

The event is free to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

MORE NEWS: Grandmother Of 14-Year-Old Student Shot Outside High School In Bronzeville To Provide Update

The goal is to help service members translate their military job skills into a civilian role.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff