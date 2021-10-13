CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and helping you find job openings.
Thousands of positions are open for veterans in the Chicago area and you can learn about them at a job fair on Thursday.
Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military are hosting the job fair at Soldier Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is free to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
The goal is to help service members translate their military job skills into a civilian role.