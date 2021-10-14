CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night inside a home in the Brainerd neighborhood.
Police said the boy was shot in the head inside a home in the 9300 block of South Wallace Street around 7:10 p.m.
The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said it's unknown who shot the boy.
Area Two detectives were investigating.