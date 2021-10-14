CHICAGO (CBS)– A man’s body was found after an apartment fire in Brighton Park Wednesday night.
Firefighters were on the scene in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 9:30 p.m.READ MORE: Suspected Drunk Driver Taken Into Custody After Crashing At Kostner Avenue Ramp Off Eisenhower Expressway
Police said the man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of the man’s death is under investigation.READ MORE: Aireon Luster, 24, Charged With Murder Of 7-Year-Old Serenity Broughton, Attempted Murder Of 6-Year-Old Aubrey Broughton
Five people were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is also unknown.MORE NEWS: 1 Person Shot On Dan Ryan Expressway At 75th Street