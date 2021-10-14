CHICAGO (CBS)– Two more days of rain chances before a cooler and dry weekend.
What 2 Watch: Rain chances remain high through tomorrow. Clearing out for the weekend as temps cool. Catch up with us on @cbschicago or live stream here: https://t.co/XEukXMY44F pic.twitter.com/Cn6uVvLUeF
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) October 14, 2021
Rainy start to the day Thursday. Most of the rain hangs around through the morning before drying by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Showers continue Friday and end by the evening.