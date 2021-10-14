DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old woman has been arrested on arson and murder charges, accused of setting a fire that killed a man in South Austin on Wednesday.

Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said 62-year-old Willie Heard was found dead in a three-story apartment building, located at 5038 West Congress Parkway, just after midnight early Wednesday.

Thursday night, police announced 64-year-old Dementhrice Boykin, was identified as the person who set the fire.

She has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Boykin is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

