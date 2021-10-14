CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews rushed a Chicago firefighter to the hospital after he was overcome by smoke while battling a fire in the Gresham.
The fire started on 76th and Paulina. 99 firefighters worked to put out the flames at the vacant apartment building, but the fire also spread to an attic at a neighboring bungalow.READ MORE: Cook Country Sheriff Wants 'Ghost Guns' Taken Off The Streets
no one was home at the time because the house is being rehabbed.READ MORE: Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. Released From Rehab Facility More Than 2 Months After Being Shot In Line Of Duty
The deputy district fire chief said the firefighter suffered smoke inhalation but should be find.MORE NEWS: Man Charged In CTA Attack In The Loop
Firefighters say the apartment building caught fire in the back, but it’s not clear how it started.