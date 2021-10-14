DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews rushed a Chicago firefighter to the hospital after he was overcome by smoke while battling a fire in the Gresham.

The fire started on 76th and Paulina. 99 firefighters worked to put out the flames at the vacant apartment building, but the fire also spread to an attic at a neighboring bungalow.

no one was home at the time because the house is being rehabbed.

The deputy district fire chief said the firefighter suffered smoke inhalation but should be find.

Firefighters say the apartment building caught fire in the back, but it’s not clear how it started.

