CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed and critically injured Thursday afternoon, after confronting a woman for not wearing a mask inside a convenience store in the Fulton River District neighborhood.
Police said, around 12:45 p.m., a woman walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, with no mask on.
A 48-year-old man inside the store told the woman to put a mask on, and the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to police.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if the victim was an employee or a customer at the 7-Eleven.
Area Three detectives were investigating.