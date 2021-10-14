DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHCIAGO (CBS)– Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. was released from a rehab facility in Streeterville more than two months after being shot in the line of duty.

A large crowd gathered outside of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Thursday. Hospital staff, police, family, friends and supporters cheered during the officer’s emotional release.

Yanez Jr. smiled as he was embraced by loved ones.

Supporters held signs that said “Carlos Strong,” wore bracelets and t-shirts in honor of the officer.

“I feel like my heart is going to burst,” Nora LaPorta, Yanez Jr.’s aunt, said. “I think many of the police can relate, because it could be them.”

Yanez is partially paralyzed and lost an eye. He was shot three times on Aug. 7 during a traffic stop at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood – an incident during which Officer Ella French, one of his two partners, was killed.

Yanzez Jr. still has a long road of recovery ahead.

Two brothers, Emonte and Eric Morgan, have been charged in the shooting that killed French and wounded Yanez Jr., and are being held without bail.

