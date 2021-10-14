CHICAGO (CBS) – John Deere workers from across the country went on strike Thursday after failing to reach a deal in their contract negotiations.
The strike is the latest in a wave of labor stoppages across the country. 10,000 workers walked off the job and are demanding a better union contract.
United Auto Workers at the John Deere plant in East Moline Illinois say they plan on picketing around the clock until their demands are met.
They made their presence felt outside of the John Deer plant in East Moline; this strike has shut operations at least 11 factories.
At the heart of this strike is a dispute over a new labor contract with the United Auto Workers—it would have increased salaries for some workers by six percent, and provided long term raises but union members want more.
“We’re only asking for what’s fair, and that’s what we want. Most of us want to be in there right now but it’s comp time,” said Kari Bormann who worked for the company for 15 years.
Workers who are on strike say they aren't being greedy they just want their piece of the pie. This year, John Deere is projected to record its highest earnings ever; nearly $6 billion.
With the nationwide worker shortage, labor experts say employees are now emboldened and are more willing quit or go on strike. John Deere says they are working to bring this strike to a close.