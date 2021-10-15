CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the boy was sitting in a car in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 7:40 p.m., when someone shot him in the face.
He was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was listed in critical condition.
No one was in custody Friday night.
Area Four detectives were investigating.