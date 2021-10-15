CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears could be in first place by the end of the week. All they have to do is knock off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Sunday. Let’s get you ready. CBS 2 sports director Marshall Harris has Three Things to Watch.

Dangerous Davante Adams

We start not under center but split wide with arguably the best receiver in the game…Davante Adams. He’s leading the lead in targets, catches, receiving yards, catches of at least 20 yards, receiving first downs and apparently how much he hates any team the Pack faces. Jaylon Johnson says he wants to follow the best receiver wherever he goes. Good luck playing “Follow the Leader.”

Bears Pass Rush

One way to slow down Adams? Stop the passing game at the source. That’s why our second thing to watch is the Bears pass rush. The Bears lead the league with 18 sacks. That’s despite blitzing the fourth least often of any team. If Khalil Mack and company can rattle Aaron Rodgers without sending extra bodies, all of a sudden the reigning MVP may not look as MVP-ish.

Rookie Rusher

Finally we will be watching to see what a certain Bears rookie does behind the offensive line. No, not *that rookie. Yes, Justin Fields is a given as his performance is a weekly check-in. But with Damien Williams on the Covid Reserve list and David Montgomery still recovering from a knee injury, sixth round pick Khalil Herbert is in line for a bigger load at running back. Herbert could get even more than last week’s team-leading 75 yards on 18 carries. Herbert’s production will be a big indicator of how in this game the Bears are. Because if they get a lead, you’d better believe the rookie will become a workhorse real quick.

Bears host the Packers with first place on the line at noon on Sunday.