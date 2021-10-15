DOWNLOAD OUR APP
CBS 2's Got Your Ticket: The Bard & The Beatles
The Bard and the Beatles can work it out. CBS 2's Vince Gerasole listens in as these Brits come together at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.
2 hours ago
Bears vs. Packers: Three Things To Watch
The Bears could be in first place by the end of the week. All they have to do is knock off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Sunday. Let's get you ready.
3 hours ago
City Hall, Chicago FOP File Dueling Lawsuits In Heated Standoff Over Vaccine Mandate
The standoff between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city's vaccine mandate is now in the hands of the courts, after both sides filed lawsuits against each other on Friday.
Drivers Suspect Scam After Cars Towed From Uptown Parking Lot During Concert At Aragon Ballroom
Several drivers paid to park during a concert Thursday night and then found their cars were towed.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?
COVID is still limiting the economic recovery for millions of Americans. Would a fourth stimulus check help?
Shots Fired At Police During Foot Chase In West Garfield Park
A gunman fired shots at Chicago police officers Friday afternoon during a foot chase in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Bears vs. Packers: Three Things To Watch
The Bears could be in first place by the end of the week. All they have to do is knock off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Sunday. Let's get you ready.
SportsLine Week 6 AFC West Picks: Chargers, Ravens Game To Feature 'Two Legitimate MVP Candidates,' Larry Hartstein Says
Larry Hartstein discusses this week's slate of games in the AFC West.
Chicago Cubs Hire Carter Hawkins As New General Manager
The Chicago Cubs have hired Carter Hawkins as the new general manager.
'It's Going To Be Close': CBS Sports' Houston Nutt Previews #11 Kentucky Vs. #1 Georgia And 4 Other Games
CBS Sports' Houston Nutt breaks down #11 Kentucky vs. #1 Georgia and other key matchups in the SEC and Mountain West.
Cowboys-Patriots Preview: Dallas 'Very, Very Difficult To Stop,' Says NFL On CBS's Adam Archuleta
While the Cowboys are coming off a dominating win in Week 5, the Patriots eked out a win over one of the NFL's worst teams.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?
Darrel Williams will take over for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs backfield, but will he see the football enough to make a difference?
Rose McIver And Utkarsh Ambudkar Talk 'Ghosts' On CBS: 'We Got A Hit Baby!'
Last week saw the big premiere of 'Ghosts' on CBS. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star in this American adaptation of the hit British series.
Jairus "JD" Robinson Shares Why He Kept Giving Shan His Extra 'Survivor' Vote: 'My Only Play Was To Suck Up To The People In Power'
Jairus "JD" Robinson discusses his time on 'Survivor 41.'
'Survivor 41' Episode 4 Recap: A Blindside Strikes!
Survivor is back with another suspenseful episode! A castaway didn't just get voted out – they got completely blindsided! Who was it? Well, here's how it all went down...
Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Says 'I’m Really Excited For The Villains'
Javicia Leslie stars as Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, and Robin Givens joins the cast as Jada Jet, the CEO of Jet Industries for Season 3, debuting October 13.
Chicago Weather: Showers Followed By A Sunny Weekend
By
Mary Kay Kleist
October 15, 2021 at 3:13 pm
CHICAGO (CBS) —
Scattered showers through this evening with weekend clearing.
TONIGHT: SHOWERS. LOW 45.
SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 60.
SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 66.
