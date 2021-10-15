CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were seriously injured, including a 4-year-old boy, in a traffic accident Friday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 75th and Dorchester, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The victims were pinned in after the accident, and had to be rescued.
Four people were taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition, including a 4-year-old boy. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital; while a 22-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.
Further details were not immediately available.