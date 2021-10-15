CHICAGO (CBS) — New advice today from Illinois Health officials for people planning to celebrate Halloween this year in the midst of the pandemic.
Trick or treating and other activities will look a little different as safety measures are in place.
Masks are still required in all indoor public spaces. Health officials say a costume mask is not a substitute for a well-fitting mask to prevent COVID-19.
If you’re trick-or-treating, doing so outdoors in small groups is the safest option. But if you must be inside, open doors and windows for increased ventilation and wear a mask.