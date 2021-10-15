CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night inside a home in the Brainerd neighborhood.
Police said the boy was shot in the head inside a home in the 9300 block of South Wallace Street around 7:10 p.m.READ MORE: City Hall, Chicago FOP File Dueling Lawsuits In Heated Standoff Over Vaccine Mandate
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Marvell Cunningham.READ MORE: Drivers Suspect Scam After Cars Towed From Uptown Parking Lot During Concert At Aragon Ballroom
Police said it’s unknown who shot the boy.
An autopsy on Friday ruled his death was a homicide.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?
Area Two detectives were investigating.