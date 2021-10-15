DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night inside a home in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Police said the boy was shot in the head inside a home in the 9300 block of South Wallace Street around 7:10 p.m.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Marvell Cunningham.

Police said it’s unknown who shot the boy.

An autopsy on Friday ruled his death was a homicide.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

