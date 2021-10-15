Cowboys-Patriots Preview: Dallas 'Very, Very Difficult To Stop,' Says NFL On CBS's Adam ArchuletaWhile the Cowboys are coming off a dominating win in Week 5, the Patriots eked out a win over one of the NFL's worst teams.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?Darrel Williams will take over for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs backfield, but will he see the football enough to make a difference?

Byram Gets First NHL Goal, Avalanche Beat Blackhawks 4-2Bowen Byram scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.

WNBA Finals: Phoenix Mercury Even Series With 91-86 Win Over Chicago SkyBrittney Griner dunked while scoring 29 points, Diana Taurasi had eight of her 20 points in overtime and the Phoenix Mercury evened the WNBA Finals with a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night in Game 2.

Despite Injuries, Bears Ready For Anticipated Matchup With First Place PackersThe defense of course has a big challenge this week against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.

NFL Week 6 AFC North Preview: Steelers 'Get To 3-3 By The Bye,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniStill facing injury concerns, the Steelers host a Seahawks team that will be without Russell Wilson in Week 6.