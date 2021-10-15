CHICAGO (CBS)– Knitting new opportunities for connection and crafts.
Miss Purl, on 95th Street, is the only independently owned place to buy yarn on Chicago’s Far South Side.READ MORE: City Files Complaint Against FOP Over Vaccine Mandate Dispute
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos went to Beverly to check out Miss Purl and how it’s helping people in the pandemic. She said she had so much fun, she didn’t want to leave.
For some, Miss Purl is a home away from home and a way to connect in their community.
“I can come mingle with friends. I can meet new people,” Thelma Robinson said.READ MORE: Hispanic Heritage Month: Harold Washington College President Daniel Lopez Overcame Great Odds To Reach That Role
Knitting enthusiast typically have to travel to the North Side. Now, it’s more accessible.
This yarn is created by Neima Bond based in Chicago.
“If you want to fully be creative, if you want be fully whole and present in a community, you have to be all of yourself and every fiber of that is important,” Kamaca Champion, owner of Miss Purl.MORE NEWS: Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Travelers To U.S. Begins November 8
Miss Purl holds events like “Gauge and Groove” and “Fiber and Friends.”