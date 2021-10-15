CHICAGO (CBS)– Several drivers paid to park during a concert Thursday night and then found their cars were towed.
The drivers said they are worried they gave cash to scammers.READ MORE: Shots Fired At Police During Foot Chase In West Garfield Park
Several people walked out of the Twenty One Pilots concert at the Aragon Ballroom and discovered their cars were gone.
The drivers told CBS 2 people were out taking money for the parking lot, near Lawrence and Broadway avenues. One driver said the people taking money were wearing yellow vests.READ MORE: City Hall, Chicago FOP File Dueling Lawsuits In Heated Standoff Over Vaccine Mandate
But signs clearly warn drivers their cars will be towed.
A video from a viewer shows tow vehicles coming into the lot one after another, to take cars away.
Chicago police said an officer met with the drivers and told them to call 3-1-1.MORE NEWS: Illinois Democrats Look To Increase Edge With New Congressional Maps
The vehicles were taken to Lincoln Towing and drivers have to pay to get them out.