By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, covid, Dr. Alison Arwady, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS)– City leaders have a new plan to get more people vaccinated against COVID. If you’ve already gotten your shot, they want your help.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Alison Arwady announced, payitforwardchicago.com. The initiative raises money to buy VISA gift cards, so community health clinics can give them out to encourage people to get a COVID vaccine.

The city is partnering with Axis Community Health Network, Erie Family Health Center, Esperanza Health Centers, Howard Brown Health and Lawndale Christian Health Centers for the program.

People who go there to get a vaccine can get a $100 gift card.

Doctor Arwady also encouraged Chicago residents who are vaccinated to encourage and educate others about getting their COVID shot.

