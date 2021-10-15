CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for two suspects who shot a Brazilian man in an attempted carjacking last month in Avondale.

JP Marchezani’s family tells CBS 2’s Megan Hickey they moved here from Brazil a few years ago because they thought it would be safer. But then six weeks ago their son was the victim of what appears to be an attempted carjacking.

Police are still looking for the suspects seen in surveillance video – the family is asking for prayers.

“Can you hear me? squeeze your hand and then he was squeezing the hand. Was amazing, was it was amazing, you know,” said Antonio Flavio Marchezani.

It might be small but Antonio Flavio Marchezani is counting every blessing.

It’s been nearly six weeks since he got the call that his 22-year-old son, who recently moved to Chicago to study robotics, had been shot.

“The doctor asked me to sign some paperwork, to give to him authorization to install a drain on brain,” Marchezani said.

It happened around midnight on Sept 5. Police say surveillance cameras near Lawndale and Hamlin in Avondale captured two men walking. One wearing a black hoodie with a big logo. Then two men on a motorcycle riding down an alley.

The second suspect gets off and cameras captured him shooting a gun down the street before running away.

JP was a passenger in the back of a car driving down that street when he was struck in the back of the head.

“We don’t know if JP will be able to walk again, or to drive a car again, or to get married, or to have a regular life,” Marchezani said.

The family wants to help identify the suspects not so much for the sake of justice, but so that another family doesn’t get trapped in the cycle of gun violence.

“You can pray for JP, because at this moment we cannot do anything different,” Marchezani said.

JP can’t see because of the swelling in his brain, but he’s been able to say a few words in all three languages that he speaks. The family have set up a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses.

Chicago Police still have no one in custody.