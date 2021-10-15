DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

Police said a 55-year-old man was in a car in an alley along North Avenue, near Damen Avenue, around 3:45 p.m., when someone tried to rob him.

The robber then shot the victim in the hip and leg.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

North Avenue was shut down near Damen as Area Five detectives investigated.

