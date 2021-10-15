CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon in the Wicker Park neighborhood.
Police said a 55-year-old man was in a car in an alley along North Avenue, near Damen Avenue, around 3:45 p.m., when someone tried to rob him.READ MORE: Judge Bars Chicago Police Union President John Catanzara From Encouraging Officers To Defy City's Vaccine Mandate
The robber then shot the victim in the hip and leg.READ MORE: Survivor Of Kenosha Protests Shooting Sues City, Claims Police Enabled Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed In Lawndale
North Avenue was shut down near Damen as Area Five detectives investigated.