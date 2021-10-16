By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers and a woman were taken to the hospital after a hit and run crash early Saturday, police said.READ MORE: Man Fatally Shot In Roseland
The officers were in the 700 block of South Cicero southbound at about 12:10 a.m. when a person driving a silver Lexus sedan ran a red light and struck the squad car, causing it to crash into a gray SUV, according to police. The driver of the Lexus fled the scene.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Lincoln Square Burglary
Both officers were taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair condition and the 42-year-old woman in the SUV was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.MORE NEWS: Judge Bars Chicago Police Union President John Catanzara From Encouraging Officers To Defy City's Vaccine Mandate