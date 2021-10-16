CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A man fired shots at officers during a standoff at a Calumet City apartment building on Saturday, police said.
At 9:35 a.m., Calumet City police and paramedics were called to a multi-unit building in the 500 block of Madison Avenue in the south suburb for a report that a woman had been cut by glass.
They found the 44-year-old woman at the scene with lacerations to her wrist and foot, and learned they had been the result of a domestic disturbance with a 43-year-old man.
Police tried to make contact with the man, btu he barricaded himself in a bedroom. The man fired multiple shots at officers and they shot back, but no one was struck, police said.
The officers evacuated the woman and other residents of the building, and more shots were fired in the officers’ direction as the residents were evacuated, police said.
The South Suburban Emergency Response Team was then called to the scene, and as their negotiators tried to negotiate the man’s surrender, there were more shots fired in officers’ direction multiple times, police said.
At 7 p.m., officers from the team got into the apartment and the man was arrested without incident, police said. His gun was recovered.
Charges were pending with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office late Saturday.