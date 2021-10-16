CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents to be on alert following recent carjackings in the Grand Crossing district.
The incidents happened blocks from each other:
- 6700 block of south Cornell Ave. on October 6, 2021 at 8:45 P.M.
- 1700 block of east 67th St. on October 10, 2021 at 9:30 P.M.
- 6700 block of south East End Ave. on October 14, 2021 at 8:30 P.M.
- 6900 block of south Cornell Ave. on October 14, 2021 at 11:30 P.M.
In each incident, one to three male offenders approached a male victim that was sitting inside his vehicle. The offenders entered the victim's vehicle, displayed a black handgun, and struck the victim about his face with the handgun.
The offenders demanded the victim's car keys and ordered the victim to exit his vehicle. After the victim exited his vehicle, the offenders drove from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area One detectives at (312)747-8384.