CHICAGO (CBS) — In recent months, it has become a repeated headline – children caught in the crossfire of the violence on Chicago streets.
On Saturday, families who lost a loved one held a vigil at the Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Fullerton Pkwy., as they called for an end to such unspeakable tragedies.
As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported Saturday evening, pictures of more than 70 children who have been killed by gun violence since last October were placed on display outside the church.
Inside the church, dozens gathered – not just in song and prayer, but with the mission to create safe communities for all.
While there was focus on all the young victims of gun violence, speakers also touched on the more than 600 people killed by gun violence year-to-date.
Many said it begins with investing in community solutions and services for young people, and helping out in neighborhoods that don’t have as many resources as others.
Attendees say they showed up because they want to learn how to further help young people no matter where they live in the city.
"Folks need to understand this isn't just a South Side problem. It's just not a West Side problem. This is a Chicago problem. This nationwide problem," said vigil attendee Hoan Huynh. "We need to do better."
Many speakers also explored the topic of defunding the police, and what alternatives to policing could be put into place in our communities.