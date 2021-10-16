CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago Sky have a chance to win their first WNBA championship on Sunday afternoon.

They host the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky absolutely hammered the Mercury on Friday night, also at Wintrust.

Kahleah Copper had another big game scoring 20 of her 22 points in the first half, and she hopes to keep it going with a chance to win the title.

“I’m just trying to be consistent. I think it’s important for me to bring everything that I bring. It’s not just about the scoring. It’s the energy. It’s the defense,” Copper said, “and I think that’s what I have to bring. I just have to consistently bring everything that I can bring to the table in order for us to be successful.”

On Friday night, the Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting after she scored 29 in the Mercury’s overtime win on Wednesday. Chicago also took Diana Taurasi out of the game, holding to her five points on 1 of 10 shooting. Griner finished with 16 points as both of their night’s ended early in the fourth quarter as the Sky kept the lead in the twenties.

Copper set the tone early for the Sky with seven points in the first quarter. She finished a 3-point play to put Chicago up 20-11 at the end of the first quarter. Copper was 5 of 5 from the line in the quarter, which was a drastic difference from Wednesday’s loss. The Sky only attempted four free throws for the entire game.

The Sky played their best game of season Friday night in front of a sold out crowd that included Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields and hip hop artist Chance The Rapper.

