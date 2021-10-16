DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and cool fall weekend continues.

Clear skies will also continue.

On Saturday night, it will be clear with a low of 43.

Highs Tomorrow: 10.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 66.

7 Day Forecast: 10.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Showers return late Wednesday.