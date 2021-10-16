CIHCAGO (CBS) — At least eight people had been shot in weekend gun violence in Chicago as of Saturday afternoon, and one of them had been killed.
At least one of the surviving victims was under 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the Roseland community. A 29-year-old man was walking out of a gas station in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when another man came up and shot him.
The man was shot in the head and back and was pronounced dead on the scene.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 6:57 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Palmer Street in Belmont Cragin when he was shot. The vehicle then struck a fence and a parked car before coming to a halt on the next block west on Palmer Street. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 7:40 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old boy was in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Humboldt Park when he was shot. He was struck in the face and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health in critical condition.
- At 8:45 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive in South Shore when another man came up and shot him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to his legs and left arm.
- At 9:37 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Allport Street in Pilsen when another man came up and shot him. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
- At 10:31 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was driving a car in the 400 block of South Western Avenue on the Near West Side when a white Chrysler sedan went by and someone inside fired shots. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.
- At 2 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was walking in the 1800 block of South California Avenue in Lawndale when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
- At 1:10 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park when he was shot in the hip. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
At 3:45 p.m. Friday, just before the weekend reporting period began, a man was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon steps from the busy and fashionable intersection of Milwaukee, Damen, and North avenues in Wicker Park.
Police said the 55-year-old man was in a car in an alley along North Avenue, near Damen Avenue, when someone tried to rob him. The robber then shot the victim in the hip and leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Early this past Sunday, a man was killed and four others wounded in a mass shooting steps away in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.