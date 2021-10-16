CHICAGO (CBS) — A sunny, breezy and cool Fall Saturday in Chicago. Temps running a bit below the norm. NW winds gust to 30.
October 16
Normal- 63
Friday- 61
Today- 60
Sunrise- 7:06am
Forecast
Today- sunny, breezy, 60
Tonight- clear and 45
Sunday- sunny and 66
Monday- sunny and 70
A sunny, crisp, Fall weekend.
Sunny breezy n cool Sat.
Several sunny days ahead!