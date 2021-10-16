DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jay Ducker carried it 33 times for 210 yards, freshman Trayvon Rudolph had a 100-yard kickoff return and a 20-yard touchdown reception and Northern Illinois beat Bowling Green 34-26 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Ducker became the first NIU player to rush for 200 yards in a game since Jordan Lynch in 2013. Rudolph tied Tommylee Lewis (2011) for the longest kickoff return in program history, going untouched through the middle and down the left side.

Rocky Lombardi completed 4 of 8 passes for 38 yards and a touchdown for Northern Illinois (5-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). He also rushed for a 3-yard score to tie it at 7. Rudolph’s TD grab made it 31-16 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.

Matt McDonald passed for 235 yards and a touchdown, and he carried it six times for 75 yards for Bowling Green (2-5, 0-3).

