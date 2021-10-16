ROLLING MEADOWWS, Ill. (CBS) — A Rolling Meadows woman is charged with first degree murder after a shooting that killed a man.
Officers on Oct. 14., around 9:44 p.m., responded to a report of a gunshot within a building located at 4700 Arbor Dr. in the northwest suburb.
Officers found a 29-year-old male victim who had been shot in the chest. He was later pronounced dead.
Claudia Resendiz-Florez who was taken into custody after being identified by a witness.
The incident was isolated based on the evidence found at the scene according to authorities.
She was transported to Central Bond Court at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse for a bond hearing.
No further information is available at this time.