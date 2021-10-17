By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old was among two people shot in Back of the Yards late Saturday night, police said.
The 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were driving southbound in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street at about 11:54 p.m. when shots were fired, striking the 17-year-old in the hands and 19-year-old in the back, authorities said.
Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 17-year-old was listed in good condition and the 19-year-old in serious condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.