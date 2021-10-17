DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove Village, Make-A-Wish Illinois, Montrose Harbor, Walk for Wishes

CHICAGO (CBS) — The power of a wish was celebrated Sunday, as Make-A-Wish Illinois hosted two Walk for Wishes events.

One of the events was held on Chicago’s lakefront, the other in the northwest suburbs.

For the lakefront event, the morning began with a little moving and shaking at Montrose Harbor.

Supporters from all walks of life were on hand to raise money for the renowned charity, which makes wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

The northwest suburban event was held with Elk Grove Village.

