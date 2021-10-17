CHICAGO (CBS) — The power of a wish was celebrated Sunday, as Make-A-Wish Illinois hosted two Walk for Wishes events.
One of the events was held on Chicago’s lakefront, the other in the northwest suburbs.READ MORE: Chicago Sky Win First WNBA Championship As They Top Phoenix Mercury
For the lakefront event, the morning began with a little moving and shaking at Montrose Harbor.READ MORE: Jubilant And Inspired Fans, Booming Businesses Near Wintrust Arena As Chicago Sky Win WNBA Championship
Supporters from all walks of life were on hand to raise money for the renowned charity, which makes wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.MORE NEWS: Amid Continuing Water Pressure Woes In Dixmoor, Residents Aren't Confident The Next Fix Will Be The Last
The northwest suburban event was held with Elk Grove Village.