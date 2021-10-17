CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle in a hit-and-run as he crossed busy Archer Avenue in Bridgeport Sunday evening.
At 7:30 p.m. he 59-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Archer Avenue.READ MORE: Chicago Sky Win First WNBA Championship As They Top Phoenix Mercury
The driver kept going northeast on Archer Avenue.READ MORE: Jubilant And Inspired Fans, Booming Businesses Near Wintrust Arena As Chicago Sky Win WNBA Championship
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Amid Continuing Water Pressure Woes In Dixmoor, Residents Aren't Confident The Next Fix Will Be The Last
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.