By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A motorcyclist died in the Southwest Side after a road rage incident early Sunday morning.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was involved in a minor crash with a blue pick-up truck that fled the scene, causing the motorcyclist to chase the pick-up truck westbound on 36th Street at a high rate of speed, police said. That’s when he struck a defect in the roadway and lost control of his motorcycle in the 4200 block of West 36th Street.
The driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are investigating the incident.