DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Shots Fired At Officers, West Garfield Park, Wilcox Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect fired a shot at officers late Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

At 9:35 p.m., officers in an unmarked car were trying to stop a man in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street as he stood with two other men – after they noticed a bulge protruding from his jacket.

READ MORE: Chicago Sky Win First WNBA Championship As They Top Phoenix Mercury

The man then ran off and fired a shot at officers from a gangway, police said. The officers were not struck and they did not return fire.

READ MORE: Jubilant And Inspired Fans, Booming Businesses Near Wintrust Arena As Chicago Sky Win WNBA Championship

There were no injuries reported.

A suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Slow Warm-Up Beginning

Area Four detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff