CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect fired a shot at officers late Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
At 9:35 p.m., officers in an unmarked car were trying to stop a man in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street as he stood with two other men – after they noticed a bulge protruding from his jacket.
The man then ran off and fired a shot at officers from a gangway, police said. The officers were not struck and they did not return fire.
There were no injuries reported.
A suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.
Area Four detectives are investigating.