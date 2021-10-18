CHICAGO (CBS) — In a series of bold armed robberies in the Wicker Park and West Town areas, the criminals are asking not only for phones and credit cards, but also PINs.
In each incident, the robbers have gotten out of a gray or black sport-utility vehicle, taken out a black handgun with a green laser, and announced a robbery.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
• At 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the 1300 block of North Bosworth Avenue;
• At 9:53 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the 1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue;
• At 10:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the 2100 block of West Race Avenue;
• At 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
In one incident, the suspects were described as man between 18 and 20 years old and about six feet tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263, or Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.