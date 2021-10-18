DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) — Where does a hometown girl go after winning the WNBA Championship?

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker, a native of Naperville, took her crew to the Portillo’s drive-thru Sunday night, after defeating the Phoenix Mercury to win the Sky’s first WNBA title.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Union President Estimates More Than 3,000 Officers Defying City's Vaccine Reporting Mandate

Parker streamed it all on Instagram Live, with 7,000 people watching as she ordered.

READ MORE: Chicago Firefighter Fired Over Racist Social Media Posts; City Worker Reprimanded For Bringing Gun To O'Hare

“We pulling up to Portillo’s. We’re on our Giannis Antetokounmpo stuff,” she said.

Her shout-out to Antetokounmpo called back to his Chick-fil-A drive-thru order after leading the MIlwaukee Bucks to the NBA title.

MORE NEWS: Group Robs Three 7-Eleven Stores Within 30 Minutes Downtown

Parker got a jumbo chili cheese dog with no onions, and an order of fries, but we didn’t hear if she got a chocolate cake shake, too.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff