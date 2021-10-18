CHICAGO (CBS) — Where does a hometown girl go after winning the WNBA Championship?
Chicago Sky star Candace Parker, a native of Naperville, took her crew to the Portillo's drive-thru Sunday night, after defeating the Phoenix Mercury to win the Sky's first WNBA title.
Parker streamed it all on Instagram Live, with 7,000 people watching as she ordered.
“We pulling up to Portillo’s. We’re on our Giannis Antetokounmpo stuff,” she said.
“We’re pullin up to @portilloshotdog, we’re on our @Giannis_An34 stuff” Queen things ONLY tonight, ladies🏆 #SKYTOWN pic.twitter.com/MYGxFcmu5d
— Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) October 18, 2021
Her shout-out to Antetokounmpo called back to his Chick-fil-A drive-thru order after leading the MIlwaukee Bucks to the NBA title.
Parker got a jumbo chili cheese dog with no onions, and an order of fries, but we didn’t hear if she got a chocolate cake shake, too.