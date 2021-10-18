DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ryan Baker
Filed Under:Chicago Sky, Sky, Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2’s Ryan Baker celebrated the big Chicago Sky win with his wife and two daughters at the game at the Wintrust Arena.

His young daughters got to witness Chicago history.

“It was so important for me, for them to not only witness a championship, but to see women competing on a higher level,” Baker said.