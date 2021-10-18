CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2’s Ryan Baker celebrated the big Chicago Sky win with his wife and two daughters at the game at the Wintrust Arena.
It was so awesome to be in the building to witness the @chicagosky clinch the franchise’s 1st @wnba title. Even better that my girls could see women compete at the highest level & make history. Looking forward to Tuesday’s championship celebration! 🏆 #WNBACHAMPS #SkyTown pic.twitter.com/Xm8qsIAX9j
— Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) October 18, 2021
His young daughters got to witness Chicago history.
“It was so important for me, for them to not only witness a championship, but to see women competing on a higher level,” Baker said.