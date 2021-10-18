CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Cubs have hired Carter Hawkins as the new general manager.
Hawkins has been with the Cleveland Indians for 14 seasons and served as the assistant general manager.
The #Cubs today named Carter Hawkins as the club’s General Manager. Hawkins becomes the 16th general manager in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/YmSfbZieFS
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 15, 2021
It could all be destiny, since Hawkins' daughter's name is Ivy.
Meanwhile, the only games Hawkins has seen at Wrigley Field are World Series games three, four, and five in 2016. The Cubs, of course, played Cleveland in that World Series.
"I have this vivid memory of being in the team bus driving away from Wrigleyville to the airport. There's people everywhere, and all I could hear was, 'Go, Cubs, go!' over and over and over and over and over," Hawkins said Monday. "And it was annoying at the time, but I also had this moment of clarity of just how unbelievable a moment that was for the organization, for the city, and for Cubs fans all over the world."
The 37-year-old will be the Cubs’ 16th general manager.