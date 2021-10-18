DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — The water woes continue in south suburban Dixmoor, after residents spent part of the day with no water, and they’re blaming the city of Harvey.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports crews have been working to make repairs.

The Harvey Water Department spent several hours working to fix the broken pipe at 144th & Ashland, which led to flooding. The spot is now filled with gravel.

Water was coming up from the ground on Monday at 144th and Ashland in Harvey, surrounding homes and flooding into the street after a pipe burst, leading to low water pressure in neighboring Dixmoor.

The city of Harvey is the sole provider of water for the village of Dixmoor, the community Sheila Carson calls home.

“Of course, without water, you can’t take a shower or wash dishes, but you know, we’ve learned to deal with boiled water; do what we have to do, and we make it through,“ she said.

Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said a pipe ruptured Monday morning at 144th and Ashland.

“We went to our pumping station, which we were getting no pressure there. We should be getting at least a 35 pounds of pressure, and we was only getting 7 to 17 pounds,” he said.

Late Monday afternoon, Roberts said the pipe had been repaired and water service would be restored late Monday night.

There was a similar issue over the weekend, leading to low water pressure in the village, and a total shut off. It was fixed temporarily, but the problem came back.

In a statement, the city of Harvey said their feeder line to the village of Dixmoor is not compromised, and is in full working order. The statement also said Harvey has told Dixmoor officials the low water pressure may be related to numerous water main breaks and deferred maintenance in Dixmoor.

Roberts denied that.

“We have no infrastructure problem. As far as this break here, again, this is Harvey and it’s up to Harvey, to get this break fixed,” he said.

Meantime, Carson and her family, along with everyone else in Dixmoor, have been relying on bottled water for everything since the weekend.

“I just hope they fix it soon. But what can you do? I mean, that’s life,” she said.

More than 2,000 bottles of water were given out to people in Dixmoor. The mayor said a boil order will remain in effect, until water samples show the water is safe.