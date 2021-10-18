CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA Red Line service was rerouted from the State Street subway to the Loop ‘L’ on Monday afternoon due to someone going through a mental health crisis on the tracks at Harrison Street.
The reroute affected trains between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stops.
Police said they were responding to a call of a person on the tracks going through a mental health crisis. The Chicago Transit Authority said this was happening at the Harrison stop in the South Loop.
Red Line trains run underground between Willow Street and 13th Street – beneath Clybourn Avenue, Division Street, and State Street. During the reroute, Red Line trains used using the elevated tracks usually used by the Brown and Purple lines and made making all stops between Armitage and Adams/Wabash – as well as the elevated Roosevelt station.
Normal service in the subway was resuming as the afternoon rush began.
