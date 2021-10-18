CHICAGO (CBS)– Just days after his historic flight into space, William Shatner visited the Chicago area.
Shatner made it out to the Wizard World Chicago convention in Rosemont.
A packed crowd showed up to hear him speak about his rocket ride to space on Blue Origin.
At 90 years old, Shatner is the oldest person ever to visit space.