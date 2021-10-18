DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Blue Origin, Rosemont, William Shatner

CHICAGO (CBS)– Just days after his historic flight into space, William Shatner visited the Chicago area.

Shatner made it out to the Wizard World Chicago convention in Rosemont.

A packed crowd showed up to hear him speak about his rocket ride to space on Blue Origin.

At 90 years old, Shatner is the oldest person ever to visit space.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff