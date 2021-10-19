DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bruises, burns, Chicago Lawn, Toddler Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl suffered burns and bruises to her face and body in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood before she died Tuesday, police said.

Alisson Zelaya was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Holy Cross Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

READ MORE: CTA Orange, Green Line Service Partially Halted, Loop 'L' Trains Snagged After Man Jumps In Front Of Train At Roosevelt, Dies

Police said at 10:49 p.m., a male witness reported that a 43-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman transported the girl to the hospital from the 6600 block of South California Avenue because she was unresponsive and not breathing.

READ MORE: CPD Says 21 Officers Not Being Paid After Defying City's COVID Vaccine Mandate; Illinois FOP Castigates Mayor Lightfoot After Reports That She's Trying To Find Replacement Officers

At the hospital, officers noticed that the girl had burns and bruises to the face and body. She later died at the hospital.

MORE NEWS: 'You Will Die:' Jovan McPherson Charged With Shooting CPD Officer, Kidnapping Woman In Lincoln Park

Area One detectives were conducting a death investigation Tuesday night.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff