CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials said Tuesday that a 4-month-old girl was killed in an act of child abuse this week in South Shore.
An autopsy determined that Lailanni Fields died of multiple injuries caused by child abuse, and her death was a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Police said at 6:03 p.m. Monday, a 33-year-old man described as a witness was in a car with the baby in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue when he found her unresponsive.
She was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Area Two detectives were investigating Tuesday night. Further details were not immediately available.