CHICAGO (CBS) — Free money is on the way to dozens of families with children on the autism spectrum.

A local charity is issuing grants to help fund a costly, but life-changing therapy that is not always covered by insurance. But as CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

Six-year-old Abdul and his big brother Sadaan are both on the autism spectrum. Their mom said both boys need a special kind of therapy called Assisted Behavioral Analysis, or ABA.

When they lived in India, a doctor told her ABA would help Sadaan learn to eat, get dressed, use the bathroom, and perform other tasks on his own. But it would cost the family tens of thousands of dollars and require a move to another continent.

“That was the recommendation from the doctor there that coming to the U.S. would be much better to get services for him,” said the boys’ mom, Gulnar Shafaq.

The West Ridge family is insured by Medicaid, but there is just one problem. Medicaid does not cover that kind of therapy.

“My husband started going two jobs, we sold off a couple of things – that’s how we were able to do it for the first year,” Shafaq said. “But then for the second year, it was like: ‘Oh my God, what? We don’t have anything left.’”

That was when the family applied for a grant from Autism Hero Project, a charity that donates money to families who can’t afford ABA.

Autism Hero Project helped pay for therapy for both Abdul and Sadaan.

“Doctors had told us he’d never be able to achieve anything – even potty training or eating by himself would be something he’d never be able to do,” Shafaq said. “But ABA turned it around.”

“ABA therapy is the number one therapy recommended for children on the autism spectrum,” said Tamika Leshee Morales, president of Autism Hero Project.

The group is now taking new applicants until Nov. 11

“If your viewers know someone who’s on the autism spectrum who needs help to access this life changing therapy, but just can’t financially afford it, are uninsured, or underinsured, they can got to AutismHeroProject.org. They can click on our grant applications,” Morales said.

So now, other families can achieve those three crucial letters—ABA.

Autism Hero Project hopes to approve more than 30 grants. Again, you must apply by Nov. 15.

Got questions? The charity ss hosting a Facebook Q&A Tuesday night. More information is available here.