CHICAGO (CBS)– Chance the Rapper will be the guest speaker at the Chicago Sky’s WNBA Championship parade and rally on Tuesday, the team announced overnight.
Just confirmed 👀 @chancetherapper will speak at the Chicago Sky rally tomorrow!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HmWSKDkjPs
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) October 19, 2021
Chicago will celebrate the Sky's win Tuesday with a parade from Wintrust Arena to downtown, and a rally in Millennium Park.
The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. at Wintrust Arena, in the South Loop, followed by a parade up Michigan Avenue north to Randolph Street, into Millennium Park at Pritzker Pavilion.
Sky fans are encouraged to line up along the parade route to watch and cheer on the team.
The rally at Pritzker Pavilion will begin at noon, and is free to the public. Visitors must pass through a security screening at select entrances off Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street, and are asked to leave bags at home.
The parade route also means you should expect rolling street closures on Tuesday mid-morning as the parade is underway. The streets of the parade route will be closed starting at 10 a.m., including Indiana Avenue near Wintrust.
For security, health, and safety information, please visit MillenniumPark.org and click on “Plan Your Visit.”
Fans are not required to be fully vaccinated to attend, but vaccinations are highly encouraged, according to the Mayor's office. You should not attend if you are feeling sick or recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Chicago has not had a championship parade and rally since 2016, when the city estimated that 5 million people came out to celebrate the Cubs’ World Series win. That became one of the largest in human history.